Think you've got a Dubai work visa? It could be a scam!

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: Dubai Police have warned residents to remain vigilant against fake work visa schemes, saying fraudsters are targeting job seekers with false promises of employment and visa sponsorship.

In a statement, the Anti-Fraud Centre of the General Department of Criminal Investigation said scammers are using “fraudulent visa offers” to illegally collect money from victims, urging the public to exercise extreme caution.

Police cautioned against individuals offering guaranteed visa sponsorships, stressing that such claims have no legal basis. Officials said a growing number of fraudsters are targeting people with promises of jobs, despite having no authority to issue visas.

Dubai Police reiterated that employment visas in the emirate can only be obtained through official government channels and legally licensed recruitment agencies.

Authorities also advised the public to be particularly wary of offers made through illegal means or unofficial platforms.

Anyone who falls victim to a fake visa scheme, or encounters a suspicious offer online, should immediately report the matter to the police, officials said, noting that early reporting helps protect others from fraud.

Police further advised that all visa offers should be verified with the relevant government authorities before any payment is made to avoid financial loss.