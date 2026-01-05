US vice president Vance says crazy person tried to break into his home

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, attends a ceremony held by US President Donald Trump to posthumously award the Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 14, 2025. — Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said "a crazy person" had tried to break into his Ohio home by hammering on the windows, noting he and his family were not there at the time.

CNN, citing an unnamed US law enforcement source, reported earlier that officials were probing an incident at the home and had taken one person into custody.

"As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly," Vance said in a post on X.

"We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC," he added, asking media not to show pictures of the house with holes in the windows.

Meanwhile, US Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said a man was taken into custody overnight following the attack.

"An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by US Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President," Guglielmi said in a statement.

The man was detained after midnight, he added.

"The US Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed," Guglielmi said.

It was the latest episode of political violence directed at a US elected official. Last June, a senior Democratic state assemblywoman from Minnesota and her husband were shot dead by a gunman in what authorities said was a politically motivated murder.

Last April, a man set fire to the house of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro while the governor and his family were asleep at the residence.

That attack bore similarities to the October 2022 home invasion of the San Francisco residence of Nancy Pelosi, then the Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, when a man beat her husband with a hammer.