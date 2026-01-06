Rally extends as bulls push PSX past 185,000 milestone

Brokers are busy trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. — AFP

The stock market continued its bullish run on Tuesday, crossing the 185,000-point mark for the first time ever, as investors rotated out of fixed-income into equities, with optimism around bank results reinforcing risk appetite.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 185,062.10 points, up 2,653.87 points, or 1.45%, from 182,408.23.

During the session, the index touched a new all-time intraday high of 185,481.45, up 3,073.22 points, or 1.68%. The index registered a low of 181,182.07, reflecting a fall of 1,226.16 points, or 0.67%.

“Due to continued decline in the fixed income instruments, sustained buying momentum is seen as rotation into equities continued," said Huzaifa Riaz, Director, Mayari Securities (Pvt) Limited.

"Main buying interest was seen in banking stocks due to optimism around year-end financial results,” he added.

In single-stock milestones, United Bank Limited (UBL) is now the largest listed company by market capitalisation at PKR 1.27 trillion, edging Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) at PKR 1.26 trillion after a strong run in banks.

On the public-finance front, Pakistan’s central government debt fell Rs345 billion (-0.44%) in July–November FY26 to Rs77.543 trillion from Rs77.888 trillion at the end of June, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed.

Domestic debt stood at Rs54.619 trillion (up 0.26% compared to June, up 1.21% MoM and up 12% YoY), while external debt was Rs22.925 trillion (down Rs492 billion, or 2.1%, in July–November, down 0.34% MoM and up 5.25% YoY).

Authorities cited continued efforts to narrow the fiscal gap and the Rs2.42 trillion SBP profit transfer in FY25 as supportive factors.

On Monday, the benchmark index closed at 182,408.23, up 3,373.3 points (1.88%), after touching a new all-time intraday high of 183,964.37 and a low of 179,535.46.