'No raise in gas tariff for next six months'

This representational image shows blue flames burning on a gas stove. — AFP/File

Decision made on PM Shehbaz’s directives, says minister.

Ali Pervaiz Malik highlights govt’s economic achievements.

Gas price to remain unchanged for all consumers, says minister.



Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday announced that the government has decided to maintain the gas tariff for the next six months.

The decision is made in line with the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief to consumers, the minister said while chairing a briefing.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had raised the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price by Rs 10.68 per kg earlier this month, bringing the rate to Rs 219.67 per kg.

Highlighting the government’s economic achievements, the petroleum minister said the increase in circular debt in the gas sector has stopped.

He added that the government has struck a deal to transfer excess LNG cargo from Qatar to the global market.

“Gas price will remain unchanged for all consumers due to reforms,” the minister announced.

“On the instructions of the prime minister, maximum relief is being provided to the public during the winter season,” said Malik.

The minister noted that improved gas supply to domestic consumers continues nationwide, with no local gas field closed and power plants taking gas in excess.

Unaccounted-for gas (UFG) losses in the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have fallen from 9% to 5%, while the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) losses have dropped from 17% to 10%, the briefing told.

The briefing was further told that the gas supply hours have also been extended from 5am to 10pm.