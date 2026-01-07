PSX soars past 187,000-barrier on fresh equity buying

Brokers are busy trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. — AFP

KSE-100 crosses 187,000 points, hits new intraday record.

PSX peaks intraday high of 187,015.11; up 1989.01 points.

Benchmark index low at 184,896.70; down 1,65.40 points.



The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its bullish momentum on Wednesday with the benchmark index climbing nearly 2,000 points as fresh equity buying lifted market sentiment at the start of the year.

The KSE-100 Index touched a new all-time intraday high of 187,015.11, up 1,989.01 points, or 1.1%, from the previous close of 185,062.10 points.

During the intraday session, the index registered a low of 184,896.70, reflecting a fall of 165.40 points, or 0.09%.

Market analyst attributed the rally to renewed investor confidence, with equities increasingly seen as a more attractive investment option.

“The market is being led by overall fresh equity positions at the start of the year, with investors chasing the stock market as a better asset play than keeping money in banks or cash funds,” said AAH Soomro, an independent investment and economic analyst.

He added that optimism surrounding the broader economy was drawing new participants into the market. “The economic outlook is promising, hence new investors are jumping in,” Soomro said.

On Tuesday, the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 185,062.10 points, up 2,653.87 points, or 1.45%, from 182,408.23.

In single-stock milestones, United Bank Limited (UBL) is now the largest listed company by market capitalisation at PKR 1.27 trillion, edging Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) at PKR 1.26 trillion after a strong run in banks.

On the public-finance front, Pakistan’s central government debt fell Rs345 billion (-0.44%) in July–November FY26 to Rs77.543 trillion from Rs77.888 trillion at the end of June, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed.

Domestic debt stood at Rs54.619 trillion (up 0.26% compared to June, up 1.21% MoM and up 12% YoY), while external debt was Rs22.925 trillion (down Rs492 billion, or 2.1%, in July–November, down 0.34% MoM and up 5.25% YoY).

Authorities cited continued efforts to narrow the fiscal gap and the Rs2.42 trillion SBP profit transfer in FY25 as supportive factors.