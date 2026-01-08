How much income tax did salaried class pay in second half of 2025?

An employee counts Pakistani rupee notes at a bank in Peshawar, Pakistan August 22, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Details of income tax payments by Pakistan’s salaried class for the period from July to December 2025 have emerged.

Sources in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) told Geo News that salaried individuals paid a total of Rs266 billion in income tax, accounting for nearly 10% of total income tax collection during the six-month period.

The sources said that tax paid by the salaried class was more than double the tax collected from the real estate sector.

Compared to the same period last fiscal year, the salaried class contributed Rs23 billion or 9% more in income tax.

Overall, salaried taxpayers contribute roughly 38% of their total income in taxes, placing a heavier burden on them compared to workers in regional countries.

Breaking down the contributions, non-corporate employees paid the highest amount, Rs117 billion, marking a 14% increase over the previous year.

Employees in the corporate sector contributed Rs82 billion, up 13% year-on-year, while provincial government employees paid Rs39 billion, showing a 7% decrease compared with the previous year. Federal government employees contributed Rs27 billion in income tax.

Meanwhile, withholding tax on plot sales surged, reaching Rs87 billion, a two-thirds increase from the prior period. Conversely, withholding tax collected on plot purchases decreased by 29%, amounting to Rs39 billion.

In total, the real estate sector contributed Rs126 billion in withholding taxes between July and December 2025, reflecting a 17% increase from the same period last year.