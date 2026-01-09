PVARA, UAE delegation discuss tokenising real estate and public assets

PVARA Chairman Bilal Bin Saqib in a meeting with representatives of UAE-based DAMAC Group. — DAMAC Group

The Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) held a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office with a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates to discuss advancing Pakistan’s agenda on real-world asset tokenisation.

Talks focused on tokenising real estate, government assets and future debt instruments under a structured and regulated framework.

The meeting was chaired by PVARA Chairman Bilal Bin Saqib and attended by senior officials of the Authority as well as representatives from the UAE-based DAMAC Group and its Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) licensed and regulated real estate fintech platform, PRYPCO.

Participants discussed promoting tokenisation as an economic tool to activate dormant assets, attract foreign and overseas Pakistani investment and enhance financial transparency, while emphasising that the approach would not place additional fiscal pressure.

PVARA briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s evolving virtual assets regulatory framework, which it said is designed to promote innovation while ensuring governance, investor protection and market transparency. Particular emphasis was placed on the role of tokenisation in converting illiquid assets into regulated and investable financial instruments aligned with international standards.

The UAE delegation was led by Amira Hussain Sajwani, Co-Managing Director of DAMAC Group and Chief Executive Officer of PRYPCO.