Remittances hit $3.6bn in Dec 2025, up 16.5% against last year: SBP

Central bank shows Jul–Dec FY26 remittances at $19.7bn versus $17.8bn a year earlier

By
Business Desk
|

January 09, 2026

A foreign currency dealer counts US dollars at a shop in Karachi, Pakistan, May 19, 2022. — AFP/File
  • Saudi Arabia tops corridors with $813m in December.
  • UAE records $726m; Dubai leads with $565.7m.
  • Higher remittances attributed to higher manpower exports. 

Workers’ remittances rose to $3.6 billion in December 2025, up 16.5% year-on-year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday.

SBP’s data showed cumulative remittances for July–December FY26 at $19.7 billion, compared with $17.8 billion in July–December FY25. 

Monthly inflows were recorded at $3.2 billion in November 2025 and $3.1 billion in December 2024.

Remittances came in at $3.6 billion in December 2025, up 17% YoY and 13% MoM, taking first half FY26 remittances to $19.7 billion, up 11% YoY. 

Topline Securities said momentum was continuing on the back of higher manpower exports in previous years, a lower differential in the formal and informal exchange market, and the continuation of the remittances incentive package. 

“We maintain our FY26 remittances target of $41bn, up 7.5% from FY25 level of $38bn,” it said.

December data showed remittances at $813 million from Saudi Arabia, $726 million from the UAE, $560 million from the UK, $499 million from the EU, $333 million from other GCC countries, and $302 million from the USA.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest source of inflows.

Within the UAE, SBP showed inflows of $566 million from Dubai, $130 million from Abu Dhabi, $12.75 million from Sharjah, and $17.50 million from other locations in the UAE.

