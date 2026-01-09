Remittances hit $3.6bn in Dec 2025, up 16.5% against last year: SBP

January 09, 2026
Workers’ remittances rose to $3.6 billion in December 2025, up 16.5% year-on-year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday.
SBP’s data showed cumulative remittances for July–December FY26 at $19.7 billion, compared with $17.8 billion in July–December FY25.
Monthly inflows were recorded at $3.2 billion in November 2025 and $3.1 billion in December 2024.
Remittances came in at $3.6 billion in December 2025, up 17% YoY and 13% MoM, taking first half FY26 remittances to $19.7 billion, up 11% YoY.
Topline Securities said momentum was continuing on the back of higher manpower exports in previous years, a lower differential in the formal and informal exchange market, and the continuation of the remittances incentive package.
“We maintain our FY26 remittances target of $41bn, up 7.5% from FY25 level of $38bn,” it said.
December data showed remittances at $813 million from Saudi Arabia, $726 million from the UAE, $560 million from the UK, $499 million from the EU, $333 million from other GCC countries, and $302 million from the USA.
Saudi Arabia remained the largest source of inflows.
Within the UAE, SBP showed inflows of $566 million from Dubai, $130 million from Abu Dhabi, $12.75 million from Sharjah, and $17.50 million from other locations in the UAE.