Iran's Guards declare 'red line' on security as Tehran seeks to quell unrest





Picture shows pro-government demonstrators chanting slogans in Ardabil, northwest Iran. — AFP

Iranian military says it will protect public property.

Rubio says US supports "the brave people of Iran".

Rights groups document 65 deaths, 2,500 arrests.



Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned on Saturday that safeguarding security was a "red line" and the military vowed to protect public property, as the clerical establishment stepped up efforts to quell the most widespread protests in years.

The statements came after US President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran's leaders on Friday, and after Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday declared: "The United States supports the brave people of Iran."

Unrest continued overnight. State media said a municipal building was set on fire in Karaj, west of Tehran, and blamed "rioters". State TV broadcast footage of funerals of members of the security forces it said were killed in protests in the cities of Shiraz, Qom and Hamedan.

Protesters filled the streets of the capital Tehran and other cities on January 8, 2026. — AFP

Protests have spread across much of Iran over the last two weeks, beginning in response to soaring inflation, but quickly turned political with protesters demanding an end to clerical rule.

Authorities accuse the US and Israel of fomenting "the riots". Rights groups have documented dozens of deaths of protesters.

'Terrorist group seeks to undermine security'

Authorities continued to impose an internet blackout.

A witness in western Iran reached by phone said the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) were deployed and opening fire in the area from which they were speaking, declining to be identified for their safety.

In a statement broadcast by state TV, the IRGC said terrorists were targeting military and law enforcement bases over the past two nights, killing several citizens and security personnel and saying property had been set on fire.

Safeguarding the achievements of the 1979 Islamic revolution and maintaining security was "a red line", it added, saying the continuation of the situation was unacceptable.

The image shows pro-government demonstrators holding Iranian flags and portraits of Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Sari, northern Iran. — AFP

The military, which operates separately to the IRGC but is also commanded by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, announced it would "protect and safeguard national interests, the country’s strategic infrastructure, and public property".