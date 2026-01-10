Anger over fatal Minneapolis shooting fuels US protests

A sign reading "Justice for Renee Nicole Good" lays next to LED candles during a protest at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on January 9, 2026 in Portland.— AFP

Fresh demonstrations were planned across the United States this weekend in the wake of the fatal shooting of a woman by an immigration officer in Minneapolis, as local officials slammed federal agencies for excluding them from the investigation.

Protest organisers said they expected to hold more than a thousand weekend demonstrations following the killing of motorist Renee Good, 37, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday.

Officials in the midwestern state of Minnesota said their law enforcement agencies have been shut out of the investigation into the shooting.

A local prosecutor said on Friday that federal investigators had taken Good’s car and shell casings from the scene.

The Trump administration has sought to paint Good as a "domestic terrorist," insisting that the agent who fatally shot her was acting in self-defense.

Cell phone footage apparently taken by the officer who fired the fatal shots shows him interacting with Good as he approaches and circles her car, and her saying, "I’m not mad at you".

After he passes in front of the car, another agent can be heard ordering Good to exit the vehicle before she tries to drive off and shots ring out.

The agent filming the video can be heard saying "fucking bitch" at the end of the clip.

The White House insisted the video gave weight to the officer’s claim of self-defense — even though the clip does not show the moment the car moved away, or him opening fire.

"This is not the time to bend the rules. This is a time to follow the law [...] the fact that Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice and this presidential administration has already come to a conclusion about those facts is deeply concerning," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, told a briefing on Friday.

"We know that they’ve already determined much of the investigation," he said, adding that the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, within its department of public safety, has consistently run such investigations.

"Why not include them in the process?" Frey said.

On Thursday, US Vice President JD Vance said that the ICE officer, named in US media as Jonathan Ross, had "absolute immunity"— a claim disputed by local prosecutors.

Court filings seen by AFP showed that in June 2025, Ross was dragged 100 yards (91 meters) along a road by a car driven by a man who was the subject of immigration enforcement activity.

"When the FBI, when the federal agencies, say they won’t share evidence with the local authorities, the public can’t trust that it’s going to be a true, transparent investigation," said local Patrick O’Shaughnessy, 43.