Afghan Taliban appoint first envoy to India

Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the IEA in New Delhi Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor (right) shakes hands with India's Joint Secretary of PAI Anand Prakash on January 12, 2026. — X@AFGEmbassyINDIA

Kabul appoints Noor Ahmad Noor charge d'affaires in New Delhi.

Afghan envoy meets Indian MEA's official Prakash Anand.

Officials discuss bilateral political and economic relations.

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan's Taliban government has appointed their first senior official in India since the group returned to power in 2021, charged with leading their embassy in Delhi.

India has not officially recognised the Taliban government, but the move signals a deepening engagement, with New Delhi seeking to exploit divisions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Noor Ahmad Noor, a Taliban foreign ministry official, assumed responsibility as charge d'affaires, and has already held meetings with Indian officials, the embassy said in a statement.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening Afghanistan-India relations," the Afghan Embassy said, in a post on X late Monday.

"During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on bilateral political and economic relations, the expansion of trade, facilitation of visa processes, and issues faced by Afghan traders, students, and Afghan nationals residing in India," added the statement.

India has not commented, but the Afghan embassy posted a photograph of Noor with senior Indian foreign ministry official Anand Prakash.

The Afghan Taliban's policies may appear an unlikely match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government, but India has sought to seize the opening.

Nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India fought a brief but deadly clash in May 2025, their worst confrontation in decades. Moreover, Islamabad also witnessed border clashes with Kabul and retaliated to the terrorists' attack, carried out with support of the Taliban forces, on the Pakistani posts.

The appointment is significant for the Taliban, which has sought to reclaim control over Afghanistan's overseas diplomatic missions as part of a broader push for international legitimacy.

In October, India said it would upgrade its technical mission in Afghanistan to a full embassy.

Russia is the only country to officially recognise the Afghan Taliban government.