Activist exonerated in major victory after Hindutva riot conviction overturned

Majid Freeman outside the court with his Hindu witness Ajay Nagla. — ‘Devon Winters’

LONDON: In a monumental legal victory, Leicester-based Muslim activist Majid Freeman has been exonerated after a retrial led to the quashing of his conviction for a public order offence related to the 2022 Hindutva-inspired riots in Leicester.



Freeman, whose parents are originally from Indian Gujarat and who has spent the last three years facing relentless legal pressure, is now officially vindicated as he has been cleared of all charges. Geo News has extensively covered the aftermath of the riots and had interviewed Majid Freeman and other activists from all communities.

Freeman, who was imprisoned in 2024 after being convicted of “intending immediate unlawful violence” and using abusive language towards a police officer during the unrest, has seen his conviction overturned after the retrial confirmed the evidence against Freeman was baseless.

Judge Robert Brown, presiding over the case at Leicester Crown Court, stated that the prosecution had failed to prove Freeman’s intent, adding that Freeman’s positive contributions to the community were clear.

“We have listened with great care to the evidence provided by Mr Freeman. As a witness, he impressed us. He was measured, restrained, and showed humility when providing evidence,” Judge Brown said. “It is clear that he has consistently worked as a bridge-builder with the police to foster harmony in his community.”

“We are not satisfied that the Crown has proven that Mr Freeman acted with intent, and we have quashed his conviction following the appeal,” Judge Brown added.

Though the police officers involved in the events of September 17, 2022, were acknowledged for their efforts, the judge found the allegations against Freeman — ranging from pushing an officer to provoking violence — insufficient and unsubstantiated. The court noted Freeman’s use of strong language but emphasised that there is a vast difference between heated speech and actual threats.

Critical evidence presented during the retrial and police body-worn footage revealed Freeman’s attempt to de-escalate the situation on the night of the disorder. In fact, Freeman had been at Spinney Hill Police Station just hours before the violence erupted, where he was thanked by Leicestershire Police for his role in calming tensions.

Speaking outside the courthouse after the ruling, Freeman expressed his relief and frustration at the prolonged legal battle. "Today, I stand fully exonerated after a long and deeply distressing prosecution by Leicestershire Police. For more than three years, this case has loomed over my family and me, causing immense anxiety and strain. No one should have to endure such an ordeal for standing with their community and working to prevent harm," Freeman said.

Freeman was visibly shaken by the toll the case had taken on him and his loved ones. "Despite serious provocation, I consistently called for calm, and as the court heard today, I helped save the life of a young Hindu man on the night of the unrest," Freeman continued. "I worked alongside community leaders, councillors, and the police to de-escalate tensions and protect lives. The evidence made that clear."

Freeman did not hold back his anger at the injustice he had faced: “I did not incite disorder. Instead, ordinary people were left to protect their communities when the police failed to keep the peace. Instead of reflecting on their own failings, Leicestershire Police chose to pursue someone they had previously relied upon. I am relieved this ordeal has ended, and I hope today’s outcome leads to serious reflection on the real threat of Hindutva extremism, which has been ignored for far too long.”

The Leicester unrest of 2022 was triggered by heightened religious tensions between the Muslim and Hindu communities, inflamed by the arrival of Hindutva ideology in the UK. This radical, supremacist ideology, which has been linked to violent sectarianism in India, found its way onto the streets of Leicester, leading to the violent clashes that Freeman was wrongfully accused of inciting.

On September 17, a mob of approximately 300 BJP and RSS supporters, many of whom were masked and carrying weapons, marched toward a Muslim-majority area in Leicester, chanting provocative slogans. Tensions rapidly escalated, resulting in missile throwing, injuries, and clashes between the two communities.

During the retrial, key witnesses came forward to speak about Freeman’s peacekeeping efforts during the riots. Local Hindu resident Ajay Nagla, who had known Freeman for years, was among the most compelling witnesses. He testified that Freeman was actively working to calm tensions and that right-wing extremists were the primary instigators of the violence.

“I was trying to do the same thing, trying to defuse the situation,” Nagla said. “I did not see Majid use violence. He was working to calm things down.” Nagla's testimony, along with other local accounts, highlighted Freeman’s heroic role in preventing further bloodshed.

Additionally, a Sky News video from the night of the unrest was presented as key evidence. The footage showed Freeman shielding a local Hindu man, Ram Keshwala, from a violent mob.

The UK Islamic Mission (UKIMC) issued a statement celebrating Freeman’s acquittal, declaring: “This judgment decisively overturns the earlier conviction and marks an important moment of justice. It is a clear rejection of the Hindutva-aligned narrative that sought to portray Muslims as the sole instigators of the unrest.”

Claudia Webbe, the former MP for Leicester East, also expressed her support for Freeman, stating in a statement after the ruling: “As a former MP for Leicester East, I regarded Majid Freeman as a trusted mediator, anti-knife crime campaigner, and community organiser doing good deeds who sought to bring harmony to communities. I welcome his acquittal and was pleased to provide evidence in support.”

Speaking outside the court, Freeman reaffirmed his dedication to empowering the local Muslim community, fostering interfaith dialogue, and championing human rights.

“With the legal victory in this case behind me, I now turn my attention to the upcoming Gaza-related trial in April, where I face accusations of supporting terrorism simply for speaking out against genocide. InshaAllah, I will be exonerated once again,” Freeman declared, expressing his gratitude for the continued support of his community.