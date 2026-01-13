UAE passenger rail to link major cities, remote regions from 2026

A representative image of a Etihad Railways train. — X/@Etihad_Rail

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will launch the first phase of its national passenger railway network in 2026, connecting 11 cities and regions across the country.

The network will link major urban centres such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, while also extending rail services to more remote areas, particularly in Abu Dhabi's western Al Dhafra region and parts of Sharjah.

Several new stations will be located in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi emirate, a vast desert and coastal region west of the capital.

These include Al Sila', near the Saudi border around 450 km from Dubai; Al Dhannah and Al Mirfa, coastal towns about 370-400 km west of Dubai; Madinat Zayed, the administrative centre of Al Dhafra around 235 km from Dubai; and Mezaira'a, near the Liwa Oasis on the edge of the Empty Quarter desert, roughly 340 km from Dubai.

In the Sharjah emirate, stations will be developed in Al Faya, an inland desert area around 150–180 km from Dubai and Al Dhaid, a farming and oasis town about 140 km east of Dubai.

Etihad Rail said the trains will offer a modern travel experience with Wi-Fi, power outlets and seating for up to 400 passengers per train, providing a faster and congestion-free alternative to road travel.

Officials said the project will support economic growth, boost domestic tourism and strengthen connectivity between the UAE's emirates.

The passenger network builds on the UAE's freight rail system, which has been operational since 2023.