PIA partners with Canadian, UK rail networks to offer 'air-to-rail travel'

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has entered into an "air-to-rail" partnership with leading rail services in Canada and the United Kingdom to facilitate passengers travelling to Toronto as well as destinations in the UK, the national flag carrier said on Tuesday.

Under the new arrangement, PIA passengers will be able to continue their journey to final destinations by train on a single ticket after completing their air travel, eliminating the need for separate rail bookings.

In the press release, the national carrier said that passengers arriving in Toronto will be able to connect to eight major cities across Canada through the airline’s partner rail service.

Similarly, passengers flying to London and Manchester will have access to more than 50 cities across the UK via rail.

The PIA further said the booking process has been made simple and convenient, allowing passengers to reserve rail tickets alongside their air tickets through PIA booking offices, registered travel agents, the airline’s official website, and its mobile application.

The national carrier resumed flight operations to the UK last year in October, more than five years after a ban over a fake pilot licence scandal was lifted in July. PIA had previously estimated an annual revenue loss of around 40 billion rupees ($144 million) due to the ban.

Later in December 2025, the Arif Habib Corporation Limited-led consortium acquired a 75% majority stake in PIA with the highest bid of Rs135 billion in an auction held for the privatisation process of the national flag carrier.

This second attempt at privatisation succeeded where a previous effort a year ago failed, largely due to improved operational conditions — including the recent lifting of EU and UK flight bans that was imposed after the airline’s deadly Airbus A320 crash in Karachi in 2020 that killed 97 people — which significantly enhanced the airline’s market value and appeal to private investors.