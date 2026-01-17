President's Trophy: PTV shatter 232-year-old first-class cricket record

PTV players celebrate winning thier fourth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against SNGPL at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on January 17, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan TV (PTV) made history by smashing a 232-year-old record, successfully defending the smallest target in first-class cricket.

PTV defended a 40-run target against Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) in the President’s Trophy Grade-I at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The 40-run target is now the smallest target successfully defended in the history of first-class cricket. The record was previously held by an English domestic club, Outfield, which defended 43 runs against Marylebone Cricket Club in 1794.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman was the standout bowler for the holders in the sensational second innings as he bagged six wickets to finish with the 10-wicket match haul. He was adequately supported by all-rounder Amad Butt, who made four scalps.

Wicketkeeper batter Saifullah Bangash waged a lone battle for SNGPL as he top-scored with 14 off 35 deliveries, while the rest of his teammates could not amass double figures.

The pulsating third day of the fourth-round President's Trophy Grade-I fixture got underway with PTV resuming their second innings from 99/5 with a slender 27-run lead in their favour.

PTV could add 12 more to their overnight score as Shehzad Gul and Sajid Khan collectively ran through their batting tail, booking them for a modest 111 in 42.5 overs.

Mohammad Taha remained the top-scorer with 27 off 123 deliveries, followed by Mohammad Suleman, who made 25.

Shehzad was the standout bowler for SNGPL in the second innings, taking a five-wicket haul. He was supported by Sajid, who made three scalps, while Shahnawaz Dahani chipped in with two.