PCB revises match timings for Australia T20I series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced revised match timings for the national side's upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, set to begin on January 29.

The PCB said that the decision was taken in response to extreme weather conditions, with all T20 matches now scheduled to start at 4:00pm local time.

The toss for each match will take place at 3:30pm. Previously, the matches were set to begin at 6:00pm, with the toss at 5:30pm.

Pakistan and Australia will clash in three T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on January 29, January 31, and February 1.

The series will serve as vital preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

In the World Cup, Pakistan have been drawn in Group A alongside India, the United States, the Netherlands, and Namibia, while Australia will compete in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman.

Sources have said that the probable Pakistan players for the tournament include captain Salman Ali Agha, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan, and Abrar Ahmed.

Other players under consideration are Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza, and Khawaja Nafay, while Abdul Samad, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Usman Tariq are likely to be named among the reserve players.

The upcoming tour will mark Australia's third visit to Pakistan since March–April 2022, when they toured for a historic Test series, followed by an ODI series and a one-off T20I.

Australia also played three matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Historically, Pakistan and Australia have met 28 times in T20Is. Australia have won 14 matches, Pakistan 12, with one match ending in a tie and another producing no result.