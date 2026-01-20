Snowstorm leaves dozens injured in US pile-up

This handout photo taken and posted by Michigan State Senator Roger Victory on his X account, shows truck and cars piled up after a crash along the I-196 highway, near Zeeland in West Michigan on January 19, 2026. — AFP

WASHINGTON: Law enforcement officials said on Monday they were working to clear roads after a 100-vehicle crash occurred on snow-blanketed roads in the northern state of Michigan.

Michigan State Police said numerous injuries were reported in the crash, with none “believed to be fatal”, after big rig lorries and vehicles collided on the I-196 corridor, causing many vehicles to run off the road in “multiple slide-offs”.

The Monday morning incident included 30–40 articulated lorries, piled up and blocking the typically busy interstate road, which remained closed hours later.

Officials urged motorists to slow down in “treacherous” conditions on Monday, with a winter storm continuing to dump snow on the region and temperatures expected to fall to -8 degrees Fahrenheit (-22 degrees Celsius), including wind chill.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said “snow and blowing snow”, with accumulations of up to four inches, were expected overnight, bringing the current storm total to as high as 14 inches (35.5 centimetres) for parts of south-west and west-central Michigan.

“Travel is not recommended in the area,” the NWS said in a statement.