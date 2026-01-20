Haris Rauf likely to be dropped from Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf reacts during a match. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Pacer Haris Rauf is likely to be dropped from Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 set to be held from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka, sources said on Tuesday.

Rauf, who last represented Pakistan in the 20-over format at the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, will not be included in the 15-member team, sources said.

They add that coach Mike Hesson is not in favour of Rauf's inclusion following the Asia Cup final against India in September 2025, where the right-arm pacer conceded 50 runs in 3.4 overs without taking any wicket.

The Green Shirts had lost the match with India successfully chasing down the 147-run target in 19.4 overs at the loss of five wickets to be crowned champions.

Rauf, who has taken most wickets in T20Is by dismissing 133 batters in 94 matches, is currently playing the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, where he's representing Melbourne Stars.

Last week, Geo News reported that the consultations for Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 and the upcoming home T20I series against Australia.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already submitted a preliminary list of players to the ICC for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

However, it is understood that the PCB can make changes to the submitted list without ICC approval until January 31.

Sources say the probable players include captain Salman Ali Agha, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan and Abrar Ahmed.

Other players under consideration are Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza and Khawaja Nafay, while Abdul Samad, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Usman Tariq are likely to be named among the reserve players.

Pakistan have been drawn in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia and will play all of its matches in Sri Lanka.

The national side will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo.

They will face the USA on February 10, followed by clashes against arch-rivals India on February 15 and Namibia on February 18 in their final group-stage match.

The Men in Green will be playing all of their matches in Sri Lanka, starting with four Group A fixtures in Colombo, while Super Eight matches are scheduled to be held in Colombo and Kandy.