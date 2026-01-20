 
Trump shares messages from Macron offering G7 meeting after Davos

"I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland," says French president in message

AFP
January 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. — AFP
PARIS: Emmanuel Macron has sent a "private message" to Donald Trump offering to organise a G7 summit in Paris on Thursday in which Russia could be invited on the sidelines, the French president's entourage confirmed.

Trump posted this message on his Truth Social network, in which Macron also proposes inviting Ukraine to the meeting as well as Denmark, to discuss disagreements over Greenland.

The offer comes as Europe is weighing countermeasures after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on eight European countries in a bid to pressure the European Union over Greenland.

"My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland," Macron said in his message.

"I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon," Macron wrote, referring to the gathering of global elites in Switzerland where the US president is set to be in attendance.

"I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins" of the meeting, he added.

Trump's relations with Macron hit a new low Monday when the US president threatened 200 tariffs on French wine over France's intention to decline an invitation to join his "Board of Peace".

"Tariff threats to influence our foreign policy are unacceptable and ineffective," a source close to Macron told AFP on Tuesday.

