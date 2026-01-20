What is Trump's 'Board of Peace'?

US President Donald Trump talks with reporters as on at Palm Beach International Airport on January 19, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.— AFP/File

US President Donald Trump’s government has asked countries to pay $1 billion for a permanent spot on his "Board of Peace" aimed at resolving conflicts, according to its charter, seen by AFP.

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, but the charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

What will it do?

The Board of Peace will be chaired by Trump, according to its founding charter.

It is "an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict", reads the preamble of the charter sent to countries invited to participate.

It will "undertake such peace-building functions in accordance with international law", it adds.

Who will run it?

Trump will be chairman but also "separately serve as inaugural representative" of the US.

"The chairman shall have exclusive authority to create, modify, or dissolve subsidiary entities as necessary or appropriate to fulfil the Board of Peace’s mission," the document states.

He will pick members of an executive board to be "leaders of global stature" to "serve two-year terms, subject to removal by the chairman".

He may also, "acting on behalf of the Board of Peace", "adopt resolutions or other directives".

The chairman can be replaced only in case of "voluntary resignation or as a result of incapacity".

Who can be a member?

Member states must be invited by the US president, and will be represented by their head of state or government.

Each member "shall serve a term of no more than three years", the charter says.

But "the three-year membership term shall not apply to member states that contribute more than $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the charter’s entry into force", it adds.

The board will "convene voting meetings at least annually", and "each member state shall have one vote".

But while all decisions require "a majority of member states present and voting", they will also be "subject to the approval of the chairman, who may also cast a vote in his capacity as chairman in the event of a tie".

Who's on the executive board?

The executive board will "operationalise" the organisation’s mission, according to the White House, which said it would be chaired by Trump and include seven members:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special negotiator

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law

Tony Blair, former UK prime minister

Marc Rowan, billionaire US financier

Ajay Banga, World Bank president

Robert Gabriel, loyal Trump aide on the National Security Council

Which countries are invited?

Dozens of countries and leaders have said they have received an invitation.

They include China, India, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Argentina’s President Javier Milei have also confirmed an invite.

Other countries to confirm invites include Jordan, Brazil, Paraguay, Pakistan and a host of nations from Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East.

Who will join?

Countries from Albania to Vietnam have indicated a willingness to join the board.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Trump’s most ardent supporter in the European Union, is also in.

Canada said it would take part, but explicitly ruled out paying the $1 billion fee for permanent membership.

It is unclear whether others who have responded positively — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Morocco and Vietnam among them — would be willing to pay the $1 billion.

Who won't be involved?

Long-time US ally France has indicated it will not join. The response sparked an immediate threat from Trump to slap sky-high tariffs on French wine.

Zelensky said it would be "very hard" to be a member of a council alongside Russia, and diplomats were "working on it".

When does it start?

The charter says it enters into force "upon expression of consent to be bound by three States".