OpenAI's first ChatGPT-powered audio gadget to release in late 2026

The developer behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, is reportedly working on its first ChatGPT-equipped device codenamed "Sweatpea", as per rumours, which it's aiming to debut in the second half of 2026.

While specifics about the purported ChatGPT device's design and features have not been disclosed so far, tipsters and industry insiders dished out that it will be an innovative audio gadget.

Through the device, the company intends to assist users in responding to and performing little tasks smartly.

OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane confirmed the release timeline during the World Economic Forum at Axios House in Davos, Switzerland.

OpenAI is also planning to launch multiple devices in 2026, which will be a key focus for the year 2026, Lehane noted, explaining that the schedule to open pre-registrations is still under consideration.

The announcement comes on the heels of OpenAI’s partnership with Jony Ive, the former lead designer for Apple, in 2024, as well as the acquisition of his startup in 2025. These strides by the AI giant indicate that it's ambitious for a high-end, AI-assisted device.

Reports churned out by leakers also point to the possibility of an audio device rivalling AirPods. The device might feature an “egg stone” case and “pill-shaped” headphones designed to sit behind the ear.

It was also outlined in many leaks that it will be powered by a 2 nm Exynos chip from Samsung and manufactured by Foxconn, the company known for producing iPhones and Google Pixel smartphones.

Alternative designs, including a pen-shaped audio gadget, are also said to be on OpenAI's cards, indicating that it is exploring various innovative concepts for its upcoming releases.