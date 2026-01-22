U19 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Zimbabwe

Match officials, Pakistan skipper look up as Zimbabwe captain tosses the coin ahead of the match at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on January 22, 2026. X@TheRealPCB

Pakistan on Thursday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup match being played at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

This is a must-win match for the opponents to stay in the tournament.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 19 times in Youth ODIs, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 16 wickets, while the Chevrons managed to secure victory just once.

Matches: 19

Pakistan: 16

Zimbabwe: 1

No Result: 2

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (w), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza.

Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi (w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere (c), Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai and Shelton Mazvitorera.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.