U19 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Zimbabwe

January 22, 2026
Pakistan on Thursday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup match being played at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.
This is a must-win match for the opponents to stay in the tournament.
Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 19 times in Youth ODIs, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 16 wickets, while the Chevrons managed to secure victory just once.
Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (w), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza.
Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi (w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere (c), Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai and Shelton Mazvitorera.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.