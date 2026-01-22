 
U19 World Cup: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe to step into the field to secure win in must-win match

January 22, 2026

Match officials, Pakistan skipper look up as Zimbabwe captain tosses the coin ahead of the match at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on January 22, 2026.  X@TheRealPCB
Pakistan on Thursday won the toss and opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup match being played at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

This is a must-win match for the opponents to stay in the tournament.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have come face-to-face 19 times in Youth ODIs, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 16 wickets, while the Chevrons managed to secure victory just once.

  • Matches: 19
  • Pakistan: 16
  • Zimbabwe: 1
  • No Result: 2

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (w), Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza.

Zimbabwe: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi (w), Kian Blignaut, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere (c), Brandon Senzere, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai and Shelton Mazvitorera.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.

