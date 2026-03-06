 
Geo News

UEFA fine Real Madrid after fan's Nazi salute

Madrid punished "for the racist or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters"

By
AFP
|

March 06, 2026

Representational image shows UEFA logo, — AFP
Representational image shows UEFA logo, — AFP

UEFA fined Real Madrid €15,000 ($17,000) on Friday after one of their fans performed a Nazi salute before a Champions League match last week.

The European football governing body’s disciplinary board also issued Real with a partial stadium closure of 500 seats, suspended for a one-year probationary period.

UEFA punished Madrid "for the racist or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters" in the second leg of their play-off round victory over Benfica on February 25, European football’s governing body said in a statement.

Real ejected a supporter caught on camera performing a Nazi salute in the stands before the match began.

The first leg of the tie was marred by an incident of alleged racism aimed at Real winger Vinicius Junior by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, who denies it.

Madrid progressed to the last 16 where they will face Premier League side Manchester City.

For girls in tribal belt, women's sports come at a cost
For girls in tribal belt, women's sports come at a cost
T20 World Cup hero Allen says New Zealand confidence high for final
T20 World Cup hero Allen says New Zealand confidence high for final
Pakistan Super League unveils official logo for 11th edition video
Pakistan Super League unveils official logo for 11th edition
New Zealand defeat South Africa to reach T20 World Cup final video
New Zealand defeat South Africa to reach T20 World Cup final
Babar, Saim dropped as squad for Bangladesh ODI series announced
Babar, Saim dropped as squad for Bangladesh ODI series announced
Iran women's team have 'so much concern' about families at home
Iran women's team have 'so much concern' about families at home
Sarfaraz Ahmed 'set to become' Pakistan Test head coach
Sarfaraz Ahmed 'set to become' Pakistan Test head coach
T20 World Cup: Aleem Dar 'expressed reservations' over inclusion of Babar, Shadab
T20 World Cup: Aleem Dar 'expressed reservations' over inclusion of Babar, Shadab