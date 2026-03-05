 
Geo News

T20 World Cup semi-final: England elect to field after winning toss against India

India won three while England claimed two victories in five T20 World Cup encounters

By
Sports Desk
|

March 05, 2026

England skipper Harry Brook (left) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav during the toss for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026s semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai, on March 5, 2026. — Facebook/@IndianCricketTeam
England skipper Harry Brook (left) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav during the toss for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026's semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai, on March 5, 2026. — Facebook/@IndianCricketTeam

England won the toss and elected to field first against India in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

Head-to-head

India and England have come face-to-face 29 times in T20Is. The Men in Blue lead the head-to-head record with 17 victories, compared to the Three Lions' 12.

In T20 World Cups, however, the two sides have met five times, with India winning three matches and England winning two.

  • Matches: 29
  • India: 17
  • England: 12

Form Guide

India and England enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as the Three Lions are on a five-match winning streak, while the home side have just one defeat in their last five matches.

The defending champions booked their semi-final qualification with a five-wicket victory over West Indies in the high-stakes Super Eights clash, which was their second after the stunning 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.

England, on the other hand, remained perfect throughout the Super Eight stage, winning each of their three matches against Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand, respectively.

India: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

England: W, W, W, W, W

Iran women's team have 'so much concern' about families at home
Iran women's team have 'so much concern' about families at home
Sarfaraz Ahmed 'set to become' Pakistan Test head coach
Sarfaraz Ahmed 'set to become' Pakistan Test head coach
T20 World Cup: Aleem Dar 'expressed reservations' over inclusion of Babar, Shadab
T20 World Cup: Aleem Dar 'expressed reservations' over inclusion of Babar, Shadab
Sialkot Stallionz renamed Multan Sultans after CD Ventures buyout
Sialkot Stallionz renamed Multan Sultans after CD Ventures buyout
PCB likely to penalise players after underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign
PCB likely to penalise players after underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign
Riyadh's King Fahd stadium to host 2027 Asian Cup final
Riyadh's King Fahd stadium to host 2027 Asian Cup final
India beat West Indies to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals
India beat West Indies to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals
Pakistan cricket's lack of T20 evolution exposed by World Cup exit
Pakistan cricket's lack of T20 evolution exposed by World Cup exit