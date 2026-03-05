T20 World Cup semi-final: England elect to field after winning toss against India

England skipper Harry Brook (left) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav during the toss for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026's semi-final at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai, on March 5, 2026. — Facebook/@IndianCricketTeam

England won the toss and elected to field first against India in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

Head-to-head

India and England have come face-to-face 29 times in T20Is. The Men in Blue lead the head-to-head record with 17 victories, compared to the Three Lions' 12.

In T20 World Cups, however, the two sides have met five times, with India winning three matches and England winning two.

Matches: 29

India: 17

England: 12

Form Guide

India and England enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as the Three Lions are on a five-match winning streak, while the home side have just one defeat in their last five matches.

The defending champions booked their semi-final qualification with a five-wicket victory over West Indies in the high-stakes Super Eights clash, which was their second after the stunning 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa.

England, on the other hand, remained perfect throughout the Super Eight stage, winning each of their three matches against Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand, respectively.

India: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

England: W, W, W, W, W