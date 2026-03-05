 
Geo News

PCB seeks public apology over 'agenda-driven fake news' targeting players

"Agenda-driven fake news targeting the character of our players is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," says cricket board

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2026

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters in Lahore. — PCB website
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters in Lahore. — PCB website

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday sought a public apology over the broadcast of what it described as an "agenda-driven fake news" targeting the character of national cricketers.

In a brief statement, the cricket board termed targeting the national cricketers' character "unacceptable" and stressed that the reporter responsible for the aforementioned news must publicly apologise without delay.

The PCB further warned of taking "all necessary steps" if the journalist in question fails to comply with the demand.

"Agenda-driven fake news targeting the character of our players is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the PCB's statement read.

"The reporter must publicly apologise without delay; failing which, the PCB will take all necessary steps to ensure such malicious conduct is dealt with firmly and nipped in the bud," it added.

The controversy erupted earlier today when a local news outlet claimed that the Pakistan cricketer was involved in inappropriate behaviour and that hotel staff had filed a formal complaint with the team management.

The report further alleged that the player was involved in inappropriate behaviour, prompting immediate action by the management to assess the matter.

Following a review of the details provided by the hotel and a preliminary investigation, the team management concluded that the Pakistan player had violated the code of conduct and imposed a fine on him.

The claims made in the report, however, were swiftly dismissed by the PCB and Mirza, who announced to take legal action against a local news outlet.

"A absurd News is circulating on media and I strongly condemn this sort of Cheap Journalism. Any Media House can't air any unverified news," said Mirza in a Facebook post.

"[Pakistan Cricket Board] has already denied this Baseless & Fake News and I'm going to take Legal Action […]".

Babar, Saim dropped as squad for Bangladesh ODI series announced
Babar, Saim dropped as squad for Bangladesh ODI series announced
Iran women's team have 'so much concern' about families at home
Iran women's team have 'so much concern' about families at home
Sarfaraz Ahmed 'set to become' Pakistan Test head coach
Sarfaraz Ahmed 'set to become' Pakistan Test head coach
T20 World Cup: Aleem Dar 'expressed reservations' over inclusion of Babar, Shadab
T20 World Cup: Aleem Dar 'expressed reservations' over inclusion of Babar, Shadab
Sialkot Stallionz renamed Multan Sultans after CD Ventures buyout
Sialkot Stallionz renamed Multan Sultans after CD Ventures buyout
PCB likely to penalise players after underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign
PCB likely to penalise players after underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign
Riyadh's King Fahd stadium to host 2027 Asian Cup final
Riyadh's King Fahd stadium to host 2027 Asian Cup final
India beat West Indies to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals
India beat West Indies to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals