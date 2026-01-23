IMF chief calls PM Shehbaz 'man of word,' lauds Pakistan for undertaking difficult reforms

PM Shehbaz Sharif (centre) shaking hands with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (right) during their meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. — X/Prime Minister’s Office

Pakistan's economy improving after govt reforms: IMF chief.

Highlights constructive talks with Islamabad throughout years.

IMF chief says PM, cabinet carried forward difficult reforms.



International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday heaped praise on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for implementing difficult reforms aimed at Pakistan’s development.

Speaking after meeting PM Shehbaz on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the IMF managing director said that Pakistan's economy was improving after the government "embraced reforms seriously".

"We are finally seeing the budget discipline bringing resources that can be deployed to improve [the] lives of people," Georgieva said, adding that the IMF team was looking forward to continuing the implementation of Pakistan's programme.

The IMF chief lauded PM Shehbaz for honouring his commitment to reforms, saying the lender has had very constructive engagements with Pakistan throughout the years.

"I highly respect the prime minister. He is serious; when he gives his word that something will be done, it gets done," she added.

She also highlighted continued engagement with Islamabad during meetings focused on the reform agenda.

"We always use the time effectively to identify where progress is made, where there is still more to do," she said. "And that was exactly the case this time. So, my high respect for the seriousness of the prime minister and his cabinet to carry forward difficult reforms for the betterment of Pakistan."

Last year, the IMF disbursed $1.2 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the climate-focused Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The global lender, in its meeting held on December 8, 2025, had approved $1.2 billion loan for Pakistan after completing the second review of the country's economic reform programme under the EFF and the first review under the RSF.

During their meeting, PM Shehbaz apprised the IMF MD of Pakistan’s improving macro-economic indicators, stabilisation efforts, and progress on structural reforms. He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fiscal discipline, revenue mobilisation, and sustainable growth.

The IMF managing director acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s reform efforts and emphasised the importance of maintaining reform momentum to ensure long-term economic resilience.

Both sides exchanged views on the global economic outlook, challenges faced by emerging economies and the importance of multilateral support in safeguarding economic stability.