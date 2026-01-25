Kim Kardashian stays career-focused as Kanye West attracts headlines again

Kim Kardashian is keeping herself busy with her upcoming project, The Fifth Wheel, as her former husband attracted headlines again.

The Kardashians star, who is leading the cast of the Eva Longoria-directed Netflix comedy, was photographed on set over the weekend days after Kanye West and Bianca Censori made a rare public appearance together.

For her shoot day on Saturday, January 24, the SKIMS mogul arrived on set in Los Angeles in an all brown look, featuring long pants paired with a long-sleeve sweater.

The 45-year-old social media personality matched her big furry brown bag with the look and sported a pair of oversized sunglasses while holding an energy drink in one hand.

Recently, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s daughter is spending quality time with her co-stars Fortune Feimster, Brenda Song, and Nikki Glaser.

Earlier this month, she was seen going out to dinner with the cast and director at a Beverly Hills hotspot.

As for her latest outing, it came a couple of days after her ex Kanye, who has officially changed his name to Ye, sparked health concerns.

During a screening of The Housemaid in Los Angeles with his current wife on Tuesday, January 20, the controversial rapper appeared heavier and less energetic than usual.

An eyewitness told the Daily Mail that the Heartless singer looked “puffy” and “sluggish” during the outing.

While the record producer did not address the speculations, a source close to him suggested the weight change could be tied to his busy schedule and eating habits.

It is pertinent to note that Kim and Kanye recently held a "cordial" and cooperative reunion over the Christmas 2025 holidays to spend time with their four children.

The meeting was focused on co-parenting and was described as a peaceful, drama-free gathering.