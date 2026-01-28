 
Geo News

India's Maharashtra deputy CM dies in aircraft crash

Two of Ajit Pawar's staff and as many crew members also lost their lives, says official

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk
|

January 28, 2026

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician Ajit Pawar is seen before the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena party leader Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra in Mumbai, India, November 28, 2019. — Reuters
The deputy chief minister of India’s Maharashtra died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning along with four others, NDTV reported.

The plane carrying Ajit Pawar, who was also the Nationalist Congress Party's chief, was travelling from the financial capital of Mumbai, tried to make an emergency landing in the family stronghold of Baramati, 250 km (155 miles) away, where he was set to canvass in the elections.

With four others on board, the deputy chief minister was travelling in a privately operated chartered plane, according to Indian media reports.

Two pilots and as many security personnel also lost their lives in the crash.

Video showed billows of smoke rising from some of the burning wreckage of the plane, scattered across an open field.

Two of his staff and two crew were also aboard the aircraft, the directorate general of civil aviation said. "No person on board has survived," it added in an initial statement.

Others who died in the crash were identified as pilots, Sumit Kapur and Shambhavi Pathak, and politician's security staffer Vidhit Jadhav.

"The aircraft crashed at the threshold of Runway 11 at 08:48am (IST) and burst into flames. There are no survivors," Hindustan Times reported, quoting a Mumbai airport official.

Pawar backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in the state government, leading a faction that split in 2023 from the opposition Nationalist Congress Party.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

