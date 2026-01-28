Net metering credit issue resolved, clarifies Power Division

A technician fixes new electricity meters at a residential building in Karachi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has taken notice of complaints regarding non-crediting of net metering users’ units under Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) instructions.

Following the minister’s directives, PPMC promptly reviewed the instructions sent to all power distribution companies (DISCOs) regarding the credit of units of net metering consumers.

The issue of crediting units is resolved after issuance of revised directives, read a statement issued by the Pover Division.

As per details, some net metering consumers have installed systems exceeding the approved capacity under their license.

As a result, during the previous month, a few such consumers were not provided any credit for the electricity they exported to the grid.

Clarifying the issue, the Power Division stated that this method was incorrect. Under the revised directives, only the units generated beyond the approved capacity will not be credited.

After the revised instructions, now, credit will be given for units supplied to the national grid, as per the approved capacity.

The Power Division further confirmed that all DISCOs have been issued directives in this regard for immediate implementation.

It was also announced that for those consumers whose bills did not receive credit for net metering units, the relevant adjustment will be made in the next billing cycle.

Leghari reiterated the commitment to securing consumers’ rightful entitlements without any compromise.