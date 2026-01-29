PM Shehbaz hopes PIA will gain new heights after privatisation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a signing ceremony of transaction documents regarding the privatisation of PIA on January 29, 2026. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed hope that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would gain new heights under the leadership of Arif Habib Consortium as the airline would improve its performance, punctuality, cabin service and professional standards.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of transaction documents regarding the privatisation of PIA, the prime minister congratulated the nation on PIA's privatisation.

He said Arif Habib and his team were distinguished business ambassadors of Pakistan, and they made a valuable contribution to the country’s progress.

The premier said the priority of the new owners of PIA would provide comfortable journey for passengers and their safety.

Recalling the PIA peak in 1960, the premier said the airline was a prominent and recognisable name in cities across Pakistan and in world capitals.

He congratulated the federal ministers, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for their commitment to the national interest. He also appreciated Adviser for Privatisation Muhammad Ali for the successful privatisation of PIA.

PM Shehbaz said the privatisation process of PIA was live aired and conducted transparently.

He said bidding was closed at the price of Rs180 billion, out of which the consortium will spend Rs135 billion on the airline’s improvement, while the government would be paid Rs55 billion.

PM Shehbaz said that through untiring efforts and innovation, new PIA owners would regain the past glory of PIA.

The nation was expecting the best travel services, and the name of Pakistan would gain new recognition, he added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and federal ministers attended the ceremony.

Advisor for Privatisation Muhammad Ali explained the salient features of the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

He said that the people of Pakistan would be beneficiaries of the transaction as the services of PIA would improve.