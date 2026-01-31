UAE non-oil trade tops $1 trillion for first time, says Sheikh Mohammed

A facility operated by oil and gas services company Lamprell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters/File

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ non-oil foreign trade has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in its history, marking a major milestone for the Gulf state’s diversification drive, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on social media platform X.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the UAE’s vice president and prime minister, said non-oil trade reached AED 3.8 trillion, recording a 26% increase compared with the previous year.

According to the figures he shared, the UAE’s non-oil exports climbed to AED813 billion, posting a strong 45% growth year-on-year.

He said the targets set for 2031 have already been 95% achieved five years ahead of schedule, reflecting what he called a maturing investment environment and expanding global partnerships.

“The investment ecosystem is complete, international partnerships have doubled, and cooperation with the private sector has strengthened,” Sheikh Mohammed said, expressing confidence in further improvements to the UAE economy.

He also urged national teams to accelerate work and deepen partnerships with the private sector to build a stronger economic future.