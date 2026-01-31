Govt increases diesel by Rs11.30, keeps petrol unchanged for next fortnight

A man holds a fuel nozzle at a petrol station in Reze, near Nantes, France, March 18, 2022. —Reuters

High-speed diesel price rises to Rs268.38 per litre.

Petrol price to remain unchanged for next 15 days.

Govt revises fuel prices following Ogra’s recommendation.

The federal government on Saturday raised the price of high-speed diesel by Rs11.30 per litre while keeping petrol prices unchanged for the next fortnight, effective February 1.

This decision was notified in a press release issued by the Petroleum Division.

According to the notification, the price of high-speed diesel now stands at Rs268.38 per litre, up from Rs257.08 per litre. The price of petrol, however, will remain unchanged at the current level of Rs253.17 per litre for the next 15 days.

In the previous fortnight review, the government had decided to keep the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel at Rs253.17 and Rs257.08 per litre respectively.

Petrol is mainly used by commuters in small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers. Higher fuel prices significantly impact the budgets of middle and lower-middle class households, who rely on petrol for daily travel.

On the other hand, a significant portion of the transport sector relies on high-speed diesel.

Its price is considered inflationary since it is predominantly used in heavy goods transport vehicles, trucks, buses, trains, and agricultural machinery such as tractors, tube wells, and threshers.

The consumption of high-speed diesel particularly contributes to the increased prices of vegetables and other food items.