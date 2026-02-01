Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry gets engaged to boyfriend of four years

Destry Allyn Spielberg said yes to her boyfriend of four years Jake Herskowitz.

The daughter of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw shared the intimate moments after her future husband popped the question over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, January 31, the 29-year-old American film director posted a brief video of herself and her now fiance coming out of a place that appeared to be a restaurant where Jake seemingly proposed to her.

The newly engaged couple was all smiles and Destry was proudly flaunting her massive sparkler on her ring finger in front of her friends and family.

“@mister_hersh forever,” she captioned the brief clip. The Please Don’t Feed the Children director also showed off some closeups of the engagement ring, which was made by Goldpoint Jewelry.

Moreover, she reposted several of her friends and loved ones well wishes and sweet messages for the couple.

The Jurassic Park filmmaker’s daughter also had a close gathering later in the day to celebrate the couple’s new milestone.

For the unversed, Destry, who made her feature film directorial debut with the movie Please Don’t Feed the Children in 2024, and Jake have been dating since Fall 2022, based on their Instagram activity