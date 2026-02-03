Pakistan highlights 35% export surge after PM's reform push at Dubai World Govts Summit

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani attends World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3, 2026. — Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan is showcasing signs of economic recovery at the World Governments Summit in Dubai after its exports jumped nearly 35% in January following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s export-led reforms, including lower electricity tariffs for industry and improved financing access for exporters.

Pakistan’s exports rose to $3.06 billion in January 2026 from $2.27 billion in December, marking a month-on-month increase of 34.96%, according to provisional data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Imports fell about 5% to $5.79 billion, helping narrow the trade gap.

Speaking at the Government Experience Exchange Forum 2026 at the World Governments Summit, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani said the figures reflected the impact of policy measures aimed at cutting industrial costs, expanding credit for exporters and shifting the economy towards sustainable, export-driven growth.

“Pakistan is moving decisively towards an export-led model by reducing energy costs for industry and improving access to finance for businesses,” Kayani told the forum. “These reforms are strengthening competitiveness and rebuilding investor confidence.”

Kayani represented Pakistan at the session titled “Investing Smart for Resilient Economies”, part of the forum themed “Leadership Beyond Borders: Partnerships that Power the Future”, which brings together global leaders to discuss cooperation, investment and sustainable development.

The ministerial panel included Finland’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Sakari Puisto and Bermuda’s Minister of Economy and Labour Jason Hayward, while Lebanese presidential adviser Dr Rawa Hararti moderated the discussion.

Speaking with Geo News, Minister Bilal Kayani said Pakistan was implementing structural reforms to improve competitiveness and attract investment, including the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines and the rollout of a national tariff policy aimed at simplifying trade and encouraging industrial growth.

This image shows Bilal Azhar Kayani attends World Governments Summit in Dubai. — Reporter

“By lowering the cost of doing business and creating a predictable tariff regime, we are positioning Pakistan as a competitive destination for global investors,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s export base was expanding beyond traditional goods. Total merchandise exports stood at about $33 billion last year, while earnings from services and other sectors lifted overall export receipts to nearly $40 billion.

In Dubai, Kayani said Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement and economic recovery were being noticed internationally despite a challenging global environment marked by conflicts and economic uncertainty.

“Over the past two years, Pakistan has regained economic stability. foreign exchange reserves have strengthened, inflation and policy rates have declined, and our credit outlook has improved,” he said.

The World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai features discussions on leadership, human development, investment in competitive economies and innovation-driven growth, positioning the United Arab Emirates as a global hub for policy dialogue and international cooperation.