US jet downs Iran drone but talks still on course

A collage showing US President Donald Trump (left) and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. — Reuters/File

US says F-35C fighter jet shot down Iranian drone in self-defence.

President Trump refuses to rule out military action ahead of talks.

Washington wants Tehran to cut its vast arsenal of ballistic missiles .

WASHINGTON: A US fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that approached an American aircraft carrier in the Middle East on Tuesday, Washington said, as renewed tensions on the high seas overshadowed plans for nuclear talks.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that US envoy Steve Witkoff is still expected "to have conversations with the Iranians late this week," despite the incident.

The downing of the drone was the second clash between the foes in Middle Eastern waters on the same day, after Iranian forces attempted to detain a US-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran have agreed to talks after US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran with military action — and Iran warned that it would respond with strikes on US vessels and bases.

The US bombed Iran's nuclear sites last summer, and has sent a naval battlegroup back to the region since Tehran's deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

Negotiations are now set for Friday, but Trump has refused to rule out military action, and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian insists talks will only go ahead provided they were free of threats.

"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defence," Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

The aircraft carrier was dispatched to the Arabian Sea last month amid a buildup of US forces.

'Bad things'

Trump had told Iranians that "help is on its way" during anti-government protests in Iran that were met with a deadly crackdown last month.

Pezeshkian confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered the start of talks with the United States, provided they were free of threats, after Trump suggested "bad things" would happen without a deal.

Iran has not confirmed where the talks will take place but said Turkey, Oman and "some other countries in the region" had expressed willingness to host them, adding that the venue and timing were "not a complicated issue."

Meanwhile, Iran has demanded that talks with the US this week be held in Oman, not Turkey, and that the scope be narrowed to two-way negotiations on nuclear issues only, a regional source said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Witkoff in Jerusalem on Tuesday that Iran "cannot be trusted," according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

The US opposes Iran's nuclear programme, which it maintains is a precursor to acquiring nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists it is for civilian research purposes.

Washington also wants to curtail Iran's support for forces in the region and cut its vast arsenal of ballistic missiles.

"I have instructed my minister of foreign affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists — one free from threats and unreasonable expectations — to pursue fair and equitable negotiations," Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that any talks should focus solely on the nuclear issue and not its missile programme or defence capabilities.

While Trump and Pezeshkian insisted they were dedicated to talks, US and Iranian forces were in action at sea.

A US-flagged tanker was challenged on Tuesday by Iranian gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said.

Spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said two Iranian boats and a drone approached the M/V Stena Imperative "and threatened to board and seize the tanker."

A US destroyer responded with air support and escorted the tanker onwards.

British maritime security firm Vanguard Tech reported that the Stena Imperative was approached by three pairs of small armed boats belonging to the Revolutionary Guards while transiting the strait 16 nautical miles (30 kilometres) north of Oman.

The ship increased speed and maintained course, the firm added, stressing it did not enter Iranian waters.

But the Iranian news agency Fars said a vessel, whose nationality it did not specify, had entered the country's territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

"It was therefore warned and immediately left Iranian waters," Fars said.