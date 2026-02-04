 
Geo News

Japan warns of avalanches as snow deaths rise to 35

Sustained snow since late January buries northern communities like Aomori under drifts of around two metres

By
AFP
|

February 04, 2026

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force´s 5th Infantry Regiment, stationed in Aomori Prefecture, carrying out snow removal work in a town within Aomori Prefecture on February 3, 2026. — AFP
Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force´s 5th Infantry Regiment, stationed in Aomori Prefecture, carrying out snow removal work in a town within Aomori Prefecture on February 3, 2026. — AFP

Japan warned of possible avalanches in the country's northern regions on Wednesday as the mercury suddenly rose after two weeks of extreme snowfall that paralysed traffic and collapsed houses.

Sustained snow since late January has buried northern communities like Aomori under drifts of around two metres (six feet) that left residents struggling to leave home and forced schools and businesses to close.

But the temperature rose Wednesday, reaching 8°C in Aomori, increasing the risk of chunks of heavy, wet snow dropping from rooftops, potentially causing injuries and even death, officials said.

"We ask affected residents to be careful and stay mindful of falling snow and avalanches," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said at a press briefing.

By Wednesday, extreme snowfall had killed 35 people and caused 393 injuries across the country since January 20, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Many of the cases involve mounds of snow falling on residents from houses or people tumbling from their roofs while trying to clear it.

Aomori's accumulated snow on the ground fell below 1.6 metres on Wednesday for the first time in four days, but traffic chaos continued, according to local broadcaster ATV.

Television images showed residents walking along narrow paths carved between massive walls of snow, standing twice as high as people.

In the Niigata region, facing the Sea of Japan, a man was found dead on Tuesday at his collapsed house under heavy snow, while another man died after his garage caved in, Fuji Television said.

The government has deployed troops to help clear huge drifts in northern regions.

Weather forecasters warn that cold weather will return from the weekend and bring further snow to northern cities.

UK police launch probe into ex-envoy Mandelson over alleged links to Epstein
UK police launch probe into ex-envoy Mandelson over alleged links to Epstein
Libya's former leader Gaddafi's son Saif killed by 'four-man commando', confirms lawyer
Libya's former leader Gaddafi's son Saif killed by 'four-man commando', confirms lawyer
US shoots down Iranian drone 'aggressively' approaching aircraft carrier: official
US shoots down Iranian drone 'aggressively' approaching aircraft carrier: official
Turkiye's Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia as ties between two nations warm
Turkiye's Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia as ties between two nations warm
Russia says India has not said it will halt oil purchases
Russia says India has not said it will halt oil purchases
UAE urges political solutions for Gaza and Iran, warns against new wars
UAE urges political solutions for Gaza and Iran, warns against new wars
Jeffrey Epstein claimed funding for anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan, India
Jeffrey Epstein claimed funding for anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan, India
Indian opposition blasts Modi-led BJP govt over US trade deal announcement
Indian opposition blasts Modi-led BJP govt over US trade deal announcement