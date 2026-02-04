 
Geo News

Stuck in traffic? Dubai brings ‘Loop' to travel kilometres in minutes

Pilot project will cost about AED565m and is expected to be delivered in about one year after design work

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

February 04, 2026

An animated representational illustration of  UAEs future high-speed passenger tunnel network Dubai Loop. — Reporter
An animated representational illustration of  UAE's future high-speed passenger tunnel network Dubai Loop. — Reporter

Dubai is introducing a new underground transport system that will move passengers across busy districts in just minutes instead of kilometres of congestion on roads.

On the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a strategic agreement with the US-based The Boring Company to launch the Dubai Loop, a high-speed passenger tunnel network beneath the city.

The first phase will build a 6.4-kilometre route with four stations, linking the Dubai International Financial Centre with the Dubai Mall. Officials say the journey, which can take 20 minutes by road, could be reduced to around three minutes underground, easing pressure on surface traffic.

The pilot project will cost about AED565 million and is expected to be delivered in about one year after design work, while the full Loop will stretch over 22 kilometres with 19 stations at a total cost of nearly AED2 billion, to be completed in phases over three years.

