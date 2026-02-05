New York City joins UN health network after Trump withdrew US from WHO

The skyline of Lower Manhattan is seen at dawn from across the Hudson River in New York City, US, October 18, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The New York City Health Department on Wednesday said it has joined the World Health Organisation's global outbreak response network following President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the US from the UN health agency.

Why’s important

Following the Republican president's decision to pull the US out of the WHO, some Democratic leaders have made their regions join the WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) in defiance of Trump. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been critical of the president's policies.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, both Democrats, have also said their states will join the WHO's global outbreak response network. The network responds to public health events around the world, such as pandemics and disease outbreaks, and comprises of more than 360 technical institutions.

Key quotes

"By joining GOARN, New York City gains access to a global network of over 360 institutions and organisations that respond to acute public health events with the deployment of staff and resources to affected countries," the NYC Health Department said in a statement.

"Infectious diseases know no boundaries, and nor should the information and resources that help us protect New Yorkers," New York City Acting Health Commissioner and Chief Medical Officer Michelle Morse added.

Context

The US formally left the WHO last month after completing a one-year waiting period following an executive order that Trump signed in January 2025.

Since taking office, Trump has withdrawn the US from dozens of global and UN entities, saying they do not benefit Washington. His steps have been condemned by health and human rights experts.