K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi 'steps down' after harassment allegations

KARACHI: K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi has resigned from his position, sources confirmed on Wednesday, amid a prolonged controversy stemming from harassment allegations by a former senior employee, The News reported.

According to insiders, Alvi had been under significant mental stress for several months following allegations lodged by the power company’s former chief marketing and communications officer, who accused Alvi and others of “causing harassment, intimidation and mental agony”, as well as threats and creating a hostile work environment.

Alvi joined K-Electric in 2008 and held several senior roles, including chief financial officer, company secretary and head of treasury, before being appointed CEO in 2018. During his tenure, he led initiatives including the Roshani Baji programme and frequently served as the company’s public face.

The former employee filed a complaint with the Sindh High Oversight Authority under retired Justice Shah Nawaz Tariq, which initially ordered Alvi’s removal and imposed a fine of Rs2,5 million. Alvi denied the allegations and said he would appeal.

The matter later reached Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, who overturned the provincial order of July 31, 2025, citing ignored evidence.

The governor’s order said the employee had not filed any written complaint before the company’s relevant committee or any other authority and noted that the chat record submitted as evidence was silent on many allegations.

It also recorded Alvi’s position that the employee was asked to resign by the company’s Board HR Committee due to poor performance, while the complainant said her termination was linked to her allegations against him.