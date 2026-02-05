Bill and Melinda Gates attend a debate on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in Brussels January 22, 2015. — Reuters

Melinda French Gates says Epstein files revive 'painful memories' from marriage to Bill Gates

Melinda French Gates has spoken publicly about the renewed attention on her previous marriage after her ex-husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, was named in newly released files linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, BBC reported.

Speaking on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, Melinda said the disclosures had brought back "very painful times" from her marriage and left her with a deep sense of sadness. She said she was relieved to have moved on from that period of her life, adding that any unanswered questions raised by the files should be addressed by those named in them.

"For me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up," she said, noting that she no longer wished to be associated with the controversy.

The couple divorced in 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

"I am so happy to be away from all the muck," she added.

The comments follow the release of millions of documents by the US Department of Justice related to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The files include references to a wide network of powerful figures from business, politics and entertainment.

Bill is mentioned in some of the records, including emails said to have been drafted by Epstein, one of which contains an unverified and strongly denied claim referring to a "sexually transmitted disease".

However, there is no evidence that the messages were ever sent, and Bill has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing. His spokesperson has strongly denied the claims contained in the documents, describing them as false and misleading.

In statements to the media, Bill acknowledged that meeting Epstein had been a mistake but said the interactions were limited to a small number of dinners and that he had no involvement in Epstein’s illegal activities. He has also said he never visited Epstein’s private island and regrets any association with him.

Melinda said she would not speak on her former husband’s actions, stressing that responsibility lay with those directly involved. "They need to answer to those things, not me," she said.

The latest file release has again highlighted Epstein’s extensive contacts, many of whom have faced renewed scrutiny despite no formal allegations being made against them.