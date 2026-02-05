Saudi Arabia to begin issuing Hajj visas from Feb 8

People perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2025. — Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will start issuing Hajj visas to intending pilgrims worldwide from February 8, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed on Thursday.

According to Saudi Gazette, the early launch is part of an accelerated timeline designed to enhance service readiness and ensure the comfort of pilgrims approximately four months ahead of the rituals, in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“Contracts covering 100% of services at the holy sites for pilgrims arriving from abroad have been finalised, along with all accommodation contracts in Makkah through the Nusk platform,” confirmed the ministry.

750,000 pilgrims have registered so far, with packages booked for 30,000 pilgrims directly from their home countries, it added.

The ministry further said that approximately 485 camps have been allocated for international pilgrims at the holy sites, and 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their basic contractual arrangements.

In Pakistan, registration completed for 119,000 government pilgrims and 60,000 private pilgrims, confirmed Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf last month.

He had said that Hajj preparations were underway according to the Saudi timeline. The minister had said that arrangements for food, transportation and other services were finalised through a competitive process.

During Hajj 2025, the minister had said refunds amounting to Rs3.5 billion were returned to 75% of Pakistani pilgrims, with individual refunds ranging from Rs12,000 to Rs110,000.

He had added that training sessions with audio-visual facilities were conducted at 147 locations nationwide, and well-trained pilgrims displayed discipline during Hajj.