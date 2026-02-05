 
Geo News

Dubai launches driverless taxi service as crown prince takes first ride

Officials say 100 driverless taxis will begin operating next month, marking first phase of programme

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

February 05, 2026

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launches operations of driverless taxi service in Dubai. — X/@DXBMediaOffice
Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launches operations of driverless taxi service in Dubai. — X/@DXBMediaOffice

DUBAI: Dubai has taken another step towards smart mobility as Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrived at the World Governments Summit 2026 in a fully autonomous taxi, formally signalling the launch of the emirate’s driverless transport service.

Officials said 100 driverless taxis will begin operating next month, marking the first phase of the programme aimed at transforming public transport through advanced technology.

The autonomous vehicles are powered by artificial intelligence and advanced sensor systems, enabling them to analyse data within seconds and make independent driving decisions without human intervention.

Speaking on social media, Sheikh Hamdan said the future of mobility in Dubai would be smarter, safer and more efficient, adding that the project would improve quality of life and make transport more inclusive for residents and visitors.

The initiative is being implemented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with global technology firms as part of the emirate’s broader strategy to adopt sustainable and intelligent transport solutions.

Trump declines to take sides between Vance, Rubio in 2028 successor debate
Trump declines to take sides between Vance, Rubio in 2028 successor debate
New York City joins UN health network after Trump withdrew US from WHO
New York City joins UN health network after Trump withdrew US from WHO
Melinda says Epstein files revive 'painful memories' from marriage to Bill Gates
Melinda says Epstein files revive 'painful memories' from marriage to Bill Gates
Ukraine says Abu Dhabi talks with Russia 'substantive and productive'
Ukraine says Abu Dhabi talks with Russia 'substantive and productive'
Xi calls for 'mutual respect' with Trump, hails ties with Putin
Xi calls for 'mutual respect' with Trump, hails ties with Putin
US pushes to widen talks with Iran beyond nuclear issue despite Tehran's refusal
US pushes to widen talks with Iran beyond nuclear issue despite Tehran's refusal
Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump sentenced to life
Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump sentenced to life
Stuck in traffic? Dubai brings ‘Loop' to travel kilometres in minutes video
Stuck in traffic? Dubai brings ‘Loop' to travel kilometres in minutes