US urges citizens to leave Iran 'now'

People walk past an anti-US billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran, February 5, 2026. — Reuters

The United States government has issued an urgent travel advisory for its citizens in Iran, citing "increased security measures, road closures, disruptions to public transport, and ongoing internet blockages across the country."

The advisory was issued by the US Virtual Embassy in Iran, urging its citizens to leave the West Asian country. In a statement on its website, the embassy urged citizens to prepare an exit plan from Iran that does not depend on US government assistance.

Those unable to leave were advised to stay in a "secure location" or other safe building. The advisory also recommended keeping a stock of food, water, and medications, and staying alert to local media for the latest updates.

The advisory came as the two countries hold talks in Oman on Friday, amid rising tensions, with the US deploying forces to the Middle East —what President Donald Trump has called a massive "armada" — while regional actors aim to prevent what many fear could escalate into a broader conflict.

The White House said that diplomacy is Trump's first choice for dealing with Iran, and he will wait to see whether a deal can be struck at high-stakes talks, but also warned that he has military options at his disposal.

The US previously said it wanted the discussions to include Iran's missile arsenal and other issues, while Tehran has insisted on focusing exclusively on its disputed nuclear program. It was unclear whether that disagreement had been resolved.

“The president’s diplomacy is always his first option when it comes to dealing with countries all around the world, whether it’s our allies or our adversaries,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters when asked about the coming talks.

'Iran will defend itself '

Ahead of Omani-mediated talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is ready to defend itself against "excessive demands or adventurism" by the US.

The Islamic Republic will adopt the "approach of using diplomacy to secure Iran's national interests," Araghchi said during a meeting in Muscat with Badr al-Busaidi, Oman's foreign minister.

Iran maintains "full readiness to defend the country's sovereignty and national security against any excessive demands or adventurism" by the United States, Araghchi added, as US President Donald Trump refuses to rule out military action against Tehran.