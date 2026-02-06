 
US announces new Iran oil sanctions moments after concluding talks

State Dept says it would order block of any transactions with 14 vessels said to transport Iranian oil

AFP
February 06, 2026

An Iranian woman walks past a huge national flag hanging above shops, in Tehran on February 6, 2026. — AFP
The United States on Friday announced new sanctions to curb Iran's oil exports, including targeting 14 vessels, moments after the adversaries wrapped up a day of indirect talks in Oman.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Iran uses oil revenue to "fund destabilising activities around the world and step up its repression inside Iran."

President Donald Trump is "committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the administration's maximum pressure campaign," Pigott said in a statement.

The State Department said it would order a block of any transactions with 14 vessels said to transport Iranian oil, including ships flagged from Turkey, India and the United Arab Emirates.

It also announced sanctions on 15 entities and two people.

Since Trump's first administration, the United States has imposed sanctions to force all other countries to stop buying Iranian oil.

Iran's foreign minister met indirectly in Oman on Friday with senior Trump envoys on his country's nuclear programme and said there was a "positive atmosphere."

Trump had threatened the use of force against Iran and ramped up the US military presence near Iran's shores.

