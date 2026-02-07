US, India unveil interim trade framework, paving way for formal pact by March

US. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019.— Reuters

Framework follows US move to cut tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%.

It reaffirms both sides’ commitment to a broader bilateral trade deal.

Trump scraps 25% duty on Indian imports over Russian oil purchases.

The United States and India on Friday released a framework for an interim trade agreement that the countries said affirms their commitment to negotiations towards a broader bilateral trade deal.

"The United States and India will promptly implement this framework and work towards finalising the Interim Agreement with a view to concluding a mutually beneficial BTA consistent with the roadmap agreed in the Terms of Reference," the countries said in a joint statement.

The interim trade agreement comes after US President Donald Trump's announcement of a deal with India on Monday to slash US tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50% in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers.

Washington and New Delhi are expected to sign a formal trade deal in March, after which India will lower tariffs on US goods, Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Trump announced the deal on social media following a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that India would now buy oil from the US and potentially Venezuela.

Also on Friday, Trump signed an executive order rescinding a punitive 25% duty on all imports from India over its purchases of Russian oil.