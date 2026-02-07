Pakistan's Cotton House, Uzbek govt agree on textile sector cooperation

Uzbekistan's of Agency for the Development of Light Industry Nozimjon Kholmurodov (left) exchanges MoU with Cotton House Founder and CEO Fouzia Atif. — Geo News

Pakistan's Cotton House, a global textile sourcing and supply organisation of Pakistan, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Agency for the Development of Textile, Leather, and Silk Industries under Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The agreement, signed by Director (Minister) of Agency for the Development of Light Industry Nozimjon Kholmurodov and Cotton House Founder and CEO Fouzia Atif, aims to integrate Uzbek textile manufacturers into global supply chains through Cotton House's network of international buyers across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Under the MoU, Cotton House will work with the Uzbek ministry to identify and develop qualified suppliers of fabrics, yarns, and value-added textile products of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek and Pakistani officials pictured during MoU signing ceremony for cooperation in textile sector. — Geo News

The initiative will focus on improving production capabilities, strengthening compliance with international standards, and increasing exports of higher-value categories such as garments and home textiles.

The partnership will also include training, knowledge-sharing, and capacity-building programs to help local manufacturers meet global quality, sustainability, and compliance requirements.