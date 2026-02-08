Israel's Netanyahu expected to meet Trump in US on Wednesday and discuss Iran

US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk in the midst of a joint news conference in the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. — Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington, where they will discuss negotiations with Iran, Netanyahu's office said on Saturday.

Iranian and US officials held indirect nuclear talks in the Omani capital Muscat on Friday. Both sides said more talks were expected soon.

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran on the talks told Reuters Iran insisted on its "right to enrich uranium" during the negotiations with the US, and that Tehran's missile capabilities were not raised in the discussions.

Iranian officials have ruled out putting Iran's missiles - one of the largest such arsenals in the Middle East - up for discussion, and have said Tehran wants recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

Netanyahu seeks missile curbs

"The Prime Minister believes any negotiations must include limitations on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Wednesday’s meeting would be the seventh between Netanyahu and Trump since the US president returned to office in January last year.

The pair had been expected to meet on February 18, but the talks were brought forward amid the renewed engagement with Iran. A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately comment on why the date was moved up.

Last June, the US joined an Israeli military campaign against Iran's uranium enrichment and other nuclear installations, marking the most direct American military action ever against the Islamic Republic.

Iran retaliated by launching a missile attack on a US base in Qatar.

The US and Israel have repeatedly warned Iran that they would strike again if Tehran pressed ahead with its enrichment and ballistic missile programmes.

World powers and regional states fear that a breakdown in the negotiations would ignite another conflict between the US and Iran that could spill over to the rest of the oil-producing region.

Iran has vowed a harsh response to any strike and has cautioned neighbouring Gulf Arab countries that host US bases that they could be in the firing line if they were involved in an attack.