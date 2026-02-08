 
North China factory explosion kills 8

Death toll rose from seven as clean-up continued after Saturday’s Shanxi blast

AFP
February 08, 2026

This image captures the scene of an industrial explosion that occurred at the Jiapeng biotech company in Shanyin County in northern China on February 8, 2026. — AFP
BEIJING: An explosion at a biotech factory in northern China has killed eight people, Chinese state media reported Sunday, increasing the total number of fatalities by one.

State news agency Xinhua had previously reported that seven people died and one person was missing after the Saturday morning explosion at the Jiapeng biotech company in Shanxi province, citing local authorities.

Later, Xinhua said eight were dead, adding that the firm´s legal representative had been taken into custody.

The company is located in Shanyin County, about 400 kilometres west of Beijing.

Xinhua said clean-up operations were ongoing, noting that reporters observed dark yellow smoke emanating from the site of the explosion.

Authorities have established a team to investigate the cause of the blast, the report added.

In late January, an explosion at a steel factory in the neighbouring province of Inner Mongolia left at least nine people dead.

