T20 World Cup: Hasaranga, Theekshana lead Sri Lanka to win over Ireland

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana celebrates a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Ireland at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, February 8, 2026. — ICC

Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana combined for six wickets to lead Sri Lanka to a 20-run victory over Ireland in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 game at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Sunday.

Chasing 164, Ireland struggled against Sri Lanka's spin attack and were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs.

The Irish innings began shakily as Maheesh Theekshana struck early, dismissing skipper Paul Stirling for six off 13 balls, which included a four, in the second delivery of the third over.

Ross Adair and Harry Tector then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, guiding Ireland past the 50-run mark.

However, Wanindu Hasaranga broke the stand, dismissing Adair for 34 off 23 balls, which included five fours and a six, leaving the team at 56-2 in eight overs.

Tector and Lorcan Tucker tried to rebuild, taking the score past 100 with a valuable 50-run partnership. Dunith Wellalage broke the stand, dismissing Tucker for 21 off 18 balls, including two fours, at 105-3 in 14.2 overs.

Tector continued to impress with a fighting 40 off 34 balls, including a four, before Hasaranga removed him, claiming his third wicket of the match.

The spinners then wreaked havoc as Theekshana dismissed Ben Calitz for four and Gareth Delany for a duck in the same over, reducing Ireland to 120-6 in 16.4 overs.

Curtis Campher fell to Hasaranga, while Dushmantha Chameera accounted for Mark Adair, who scored 10.

Matheesha Pathirana wrapped up the innings by dismissing George Dockrell for nine, and Matthew Humphreys for a duck.

Batting first, Sri Lanka made a steady start through openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara, who began accumulating runs early on.

However, their 28-run partnership was broken when Mark Adair dismissed Mishara on the final delivery of the fourth over. Mishara scored 14 off 11 balls, including two boundaries.

Kusal Mendis then joined Nissanka in the middle, and the pair stabilised the innings with a 34-run stand, taking Sri Lanka past the 50-run mark.

The partnership ended when George Dockrell removed Nissanka, who scored 24 off 23 deliveries, including a four and a six, leaving the hosts at 62-2 in 8.2 overs.

Sri Lanka suffered another setback soon after as Dockrell struck again, clean bowling Pavan Rathnayake for five off nine balls.

The pressure mounted further when Dunith Wellalage was dismissed for 10 off 13 deliveries by Gareth Delany, reducing Sri Lanka to 86-4 in 13.5 overs.

Kusal then found solid support from Kamindu Mendis as the duo rebuilt the innings and pushed the total beyond 100. Their crucial 50-run partnership saw Kusal bring up his 18th T20I half-century for Sri Lanka.

The stand was eventually broken in the 19th over when Barry McCarthy dismissed Kamindu, who played a blistering cameo of 44 off 19 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes, with Sri Lanka at 153-5.

McCarthy struck again in the same over to remove skipper Dasun Shanaka for a duck.

Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on 56 off 43 balls, laced with five fours, while Wanindu Hasaranga managed one run off two deliveries as Sri Lanka closed on 164-6.