Pact signed to launch B2B Saudi-Pakistan Bridge Initiative

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Regional Economic Forum and Saudi Bridge have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish business-to-business (B2B) initiatives between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan with the help of Chinese technologies, The News reported.

According to an official announcement issued on Sunday, the two sides signed the MoU to launch the “Saudi-Pakistan Bridge Initiative”, a structured bilateral platform aimed at accelerating private sector investment flows, market entry and cross-border economic partnerships between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and other regional countries.



Signed in Riyadh in the presence of senior government and institutional leadership, the MoU establishes a long-term framework aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, focused on moving beyond general cooperation towards operational execution and measurable outcomes.

The initiative will function as a standing activation platform, enabling transaction-oriented collaboration between investors, enterprises, funds and ecosystem stakeholders.

It covers priority sectors including energy, mining, sports goods manufacturing, logistics, food and agri-processing, healthcare, technology, industrial manufacturing, construction, and strategic services.

The platform will roll out sector-focused delegations, market-entry and soft-landing programmes, regulatory workshops, joint investment forums and a One-Stop Bridge Desk to support bilateral engagement over its initial three-year term.

Talking to The News, economist Haroon Sharif said that this forum was able to identify and finalise joint ventures of half a billion dollars between B2B of both countries, as they were working with the help of the Saudi government and Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).